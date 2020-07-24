Advertisement

Epidemiologist warns of inaccuracies with COVID-19 tests.

PCR coronavirus tests currently show a false negative rate of 30%
By Harry Sullivan
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of the biggest questions Epidemiologist Dr. Tista Ghosh gets from patients is how reliable are COVID-19 tests? Antibody tests check to see if a person has already been infected, and PCR tests look to see if the virus is currently in a person’s system. Dr. Ghosh says currently neither test is perfect.

“The PCR test has a 30 percent false-negative rate,” said Ghosh, the Senior Director of Impact Evaluation at Grand Rounds. “So you might test negative but you may not really know that you’re negative. For every 100 people who actually have the virus, 30 that test would miss.”

The same uncertainty applies to the antibody tests in the form of false positives.

“There are certainly some false positives there because there’s other types of Coronaviruses that are pretty common like common colds,” said Ghosh. “That test can cross-react with a common run of the mill coronavirus. You might think that you’re immune, but actually, you’re not immune to the novel coronavirus you’re immune to just the regular common cold coronavirus.”

Dr. Ghosh recommends self-isolating no matter what the outcome of the test is, due to the chances that the test is inaccurate. As for how to prevent from contracting the virus, she says wearing masks have proven to make a huge difference.

“So a great example is in Mississippi. There were two hairstylists who had COVID and had symptoms and worked while they were symptomatic,” Ghosh said. “Hairstyling is pretty up close and personal, and their clients all wore masks and not a single person developed symptoms of COVID.”

As for how long the pandemic will last, Dr. Ghosh said most pandemics can last for 1-2 years, but she said taking preventative measures now can help get back to normal.

“That might be the one way that we can reopen some economic activity. If you can get your haircut and wear masks and not get COVID, then there’s a lot of other activities that we might be able to do,” Ghosh said.

