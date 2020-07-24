Federal court blocks abortion bans in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A federal court issued a preliminary injunction Friday that blocks several abortion-related bans in Tennessee.

According to a release, the court block parts of a new Tennessee law, including one that would ban abortion at most stages of pregnancy starting as early as six weeks. It also blocked part of a law that bans abortion based on a person’s reason for seeking one.

Judge William L. Campbell wrote, “Applying binding Supreme Court precedent and the factors required for the extraordinary remedy of an injunction… the Court concludes that an injunction should issue.”

Governor Bill Lee signed the bill into law, but it was quickly banned by a federal judge.

According to the press release, the injunction will remain until the lawsuit in the case is resolved.

