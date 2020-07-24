Five suspects, including minor, arrested on gun charges in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Five people, including a minor, were arrested on gun possession charges in Nashville Friday.

CBS affiliate WTVF reported five suspects, including a juvenile, were arrested on gun possession charges after a search warrant was served at a home in Nashville.

According to Metro police, officers executed a search warrant at a home on Meadow Court located near Brick Church Pike.

WTVF reported investigators said they recovered eight guns, two of which were stolen from unlocked cars in Nashville and Clarksville. Police also said they found two rifle magazines and several rounds of ammunition underneath couches in the home. They reported finding other guns in a closet.

Keontay Martin, 20, Keshawn Martin, 21, and 27-year-old Eric Jordan all face felony charges of possession of a weapon.

Keontay Martin, who was found hiding in the attic, had outstanding warrants out for his arrest after police say he ran from officers on April 1. Police said Martin dropped an AK-47 pistol when he ran from a vehicle.

Dejuan Cox, 18, was charged with unlawful gun possession and a 15-year-old was charged with juvenile handgun possession.

