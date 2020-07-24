Florida mother charged after son’s body found in lake

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) — The body of a missing five-year-old boy was found after hours of intense searching in Highlands County, Florida. Investigators say his mother was charged in connection to the incident.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Chance Peterkin’s body was found around 12:20 a.m. in Lake Leila after hours of searching.

CBS affiliate WTSP reported that the boy and his mother, 29-year-old Philletta Moransit, were reported missing around 6 p.m. Thursday. Investigators said they found Moransit two hours later on the campus of South Florida State College, but her son was not with her. Deputies said she would not cooperate with the investigation.

Investigators said they found clothes near Lake Leila, which prompted them to search that area.

Moransit was charged with aggravated child abuse, and the sheriff’s office said the charge could be upgraded.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.