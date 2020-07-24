Four Tenn. men accused of recording sex acts with three young children

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Memphis officials said four men were charged with felony sexual assault and exploitation charges in connection to a child pornography production case.

The case began in 2018 when Isiah Hayes and Daireus Ice were indicted after cell phone video showed them involved with a sexual assault on a 9-month-old girl, WMC reported. According to investigators, the mother of the 9-month-old found the video on an acquaintance’s cell phone.

Investigators said in a superseding indictment that takes the place of the initial incident, four men are charged with felony sexual assault and exploitation charges involving three children -- the 9-month-old, a 3-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl.

According to reports, Antoine Wilson reportedly kidnapped the 4-year-old from her yard in southwest Memphis in 2017. Officials said one other person assisted Wilson and the two took the child to a nearby home where she was forced to perform sexual acts that were recorded.

Investigators said Wilson also allegedly performed a sexual act on a 3-year-old boy. The incident was recorded.

Isiah Hayes is out in a $10,000 bond. He was 17 at the time of the crime.

Investigators said evidence in the case includes DNA, text messages, and social media postings.

