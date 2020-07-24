Hamblen County Schools holds graduation ceremonies despite pandemic

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Despite climbing COVID-19 cases, one East Tennessee school district is holding graduation.

Teens in Hamblen County are getting to have their graduation ceremonies as planned.

“We consulted with a lot of people to make sure that we could do this as safe as we possibly can,” Superintendent Jeff Perry said. “We made this decision, and that decisions rests with me.”

Perry said he wished they would have had the ceremonies sooner. “In June, we had single-digit case numbers, and, in retrospect, we would have been much better off having it in June. We really thought as summer went on some of this would dissipate.” That has not proven to be the case, however, as coronavirus cases surpassed 86,000 July 23.

To keep everyone safe, they reduced the number of guests allowed to attend, have encouraged social distancing and wearing masks.

