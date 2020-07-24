Advertisement

‘It’s a miracle': Former coal miner receives double lung transplant

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - For the last 46 years, Randy and Debbie Brown have created a family, a home, and memories to make several photo albums burst at the seams.

But all of that was at risk when Randy learned that his 38 years as a coal miner had contributed much more than a paycheck. Five years ago, he was diagnosed with the most severe form of black lung.

“I wouldn’t have made it to Thanksgiving,” Randy said.

He was unable to sleep because he could not get comfortable. He could not walk, even short distances, without resting. He said it was like he was unable to do any of the things he once enjoyed. And necessities like eating were becoming a battle.

“I couldn’t sleep. I’d lay and gurgle like I was dying,” he said. ”I mean, I had gotten to the point where: either fix me or kill me. You know, cause I couldn’t do nothing. I was done.”

Debbie said watching her husband go through the trials was terrifying. So, when he heard that Vanderbilt University Medical Center had a set of lungs for him, they were both without words.

“It’s a miracle, just how it’s worked out,” said Randy.

His wife agreed, saying, “God’s been good through it all.”

The Browns traveled to Tennessee, separated for 11 days due to COVID-19 restrictions, as Randy went through a double lung transplant. A transplant that was successful, sending him home to create more memories, while changing part of him forever.

He said he could never find words to explain how it feels to be given a second chance thanks to a donor who he will never meet. He and Debbie hope to one day meet the family of the donor.

“They’ve had to give up a loved one. Somebody lost their mommy or daddy or brother or sister, in order for me to be able to live,” he said. “I’m just thankful.”

“We’ll never be able to thank them enough,” added Debbie.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

