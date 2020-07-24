Karns man accused of attempting to kill father with ax

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A son was arrested after court documents show he is accused of attacking his father with an ax at a home on Volunteer Village Way.

Christopher Ramsey Jr. was reportedly sleeping on the couch with his mother on June 26 when his father, Christopher Ramsey Sr. came in and began to slap Ramsey Jr. saying, “get off my wife.”

That’s when a physical altercation between father and son ensued. Following the fight, Ramsey Sr. said he told his son to pack his belongings and “get out.”

Ramsey Jr. went to his bedroom and returned with an ax that he allegedly attacked his father with. Records show Ramsey Sr. suffered a cut to the forearm.

A young child at the scene told officers they heard Ramsey Jr. say “I’m going to kill you” repeatedly.

According to investigators, Ramsey Jr. threw the ax out the window, but officers said they recovered it a short time later along with a gun and one ounce of schedule one narcotics.

Christopher Ramsey Jr. is charged with attempted second-degree murder, drug possession, and illegal possession of a firearm.

The case was bound over to a grand jury.

