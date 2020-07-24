Advertisement

KCHD: COVID-19 can stay in your body for months

Dr. Martha Buchanan says you can test positive for the virus even after 10-day isolation, but, at that point, it's considered a "dead virus."
Jul. 24, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County officials say COVID-19 can linger in the body for months after first contracting it.

Dr. Martha Buchanan, the director of the Knox County Health Department, said even after self-isolating for ten days, you can still test positive for COVID-19.

One woman, Sharon Haley, said she started feeling symptoms of the virus, including a fever and chills, July 6. She got tested for coronavirus through her doctor’s office and tested positive two days later. She proceeded to quarantine for two weeks.

After quarantine, she said, “I felt fine other than the sinus issues.” However, she still got a second test before going back to work. This time it was a rapid test which was ready in about 15 minutes. The result was positive.

“I was blown away. Just surprised by it. I thought how can this be? I’ve done everything that I’m supposed to.”

The CDC recommends self-isolating for 10 days, and you should be fever-free for at least 24 hours after that before seeing people again. Dr. Buchanan said even after that time, you can still test positive for the virus.

“They’re considered no longer contagious. We don’t see that they pass the disease to others after that period,” she said in Friday’s media briefing. “What we do see is, like many other viruses, is it hangs out in their system. But the virus can no longer make other people sick. It’s a dead virus.”

Dr. Buchanan said the virus can stay in your body for weeks to months after, but you’re still not contagious. The CDC said you can get a second test if it’s available and your healthcare provider recommends it. However, Dr. Buchanan did not recommend getting repeat tests.

“So we don’t recommend repeat testing because you can still have that virus that doesn’t make anybody sick, or you sick for several weeks, or even months for some people.”

The Knox County Health Department also said you can still see some symptoms after ten days.

“People will continue to have some symptoms like maybe a cough or maybe fatigue. Those things are common. What you want to see is improvement of overall symptoms, like fever going down and just overall feeling better. You may not feel 100% for several days, but you’re no longer infectious.”

Haley said even with the concern, there is still hope in her story.

“We need to know that yes, you can survive this. There’s a lot of people who don’t have the bad symptoms or anything like that. To give people hope.”

