Knox Co. among top 10 counties for COVID-19 cases in school-age children

Knox County is among the top 10 counties in Tennessee for COVID-19 cases among school-age children with 234 confirmed cases.
FILE - In this Tuesday, July 14, 2020 file photo, Amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, teachers check students before a summer STEM camp at Wylie High School in Wylie, Texas. Not knowing if children are infected makes it difficult for schools to reopen safely, many experts say. Scarce data on whether infected children _ including those without symptoms _ easily spread the disease to others complicates the issue, said Jeffrey Shaman, a Columbia University infectious disease specialist.
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Knox County is among the top 10 counties in Tennessee for COVID-19 cases among school-age children with 234 confirmed cases, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

As officials across the state debate terms for reopening public and private schools, the TDH released new data for COVID-19 cases among children ages 5-18. Officials said, 7,572 children, have tested positive for the virus.

The following counties had the highest case county for school-age children:

  • Shelby: 1,478
  • Davidson: 1,451
  • Hamilton: 586
  • Rutherford: 488
  • Williamson: 301
  • Sumner: 296
  • Knox: 234
  • Putnam: 200
  • Wilson: 169
  • Bradley: 151

According to the data, only three deaths have been reported among Tennessee children.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams told CBS This Morning a community’s COVID-19 transmission rate is the most important determinant of whether children can spread the virus throughout the community, Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

“It’s why we have told people constantly that if we want to get back to school, to worship, to regular life, folks need to wear face coverings. Folks need to practice social distancing,” Adams said.

Adams said other countries have been able to safely reopen schools “with minimal to no transmission among young people, particularly people under the age of 10 or 12,” due to having low background transmission rates.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommended officials reopen schools if they determine that it can be done in a way that is safe for both students and staff.

