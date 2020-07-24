Advertisement

Knox County could see impact of mask mandate soon, health officials say

Knox County health officials say they hope to see the impact of the county’s mask mandate soon.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County health officials say they hope to see the impact of the county’s mask mandate soon.

A Knox County Health Department spokesperson made the statement Wednesday, July 22, during a daily media briefing.

KCHD spokesperson Charity Menefee said she hoped that the mask mandate hadn’t given people a false sense of security and that masks were proven an effective tool to slow down the virus. CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield has said, “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within.”

“The mask mandate has only been in place for a couple of weeks,” she said. Meanwhile, cases of COVID-19 have risen in Tennessee and in Knox County. As of Friday, July 24, there were more than 89,000 cases, and hospitalizations in connection to the virus have grown, too.

Menefee said that the week of July 23 was the earliest that they would see an impact and called even that time frame “generous.”

“It’s going to take some time to see the effects of that ... this would probably be the earliest we would start seeing any impact from the mask ordinance. That’s still being very generous,” Menefee said, adding that they hoped to see an impact soon.

Knox County’s mask mandate went into effect July 3, two days after the health board voted almost unanimously for it. The only “no” vote came from Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs who said, “While I realize the importance of mitigating the damage the pandemic causes in our community, I worry that one-size-fits-all mandates such as this set a terrible precedent for government overreach.”

Governor Lee has spoken out in favor of wearing masks, saying it was neither a liberal nor conservative agenda, but has stopped short of instituting a state-wide mask mandate.

A federal team visited Knoxville July 8 to July 10 and recommended a mask mandate for the state.

