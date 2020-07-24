Advertisement

Lady Vols add graduate transfer guard

Walker will be a redshirt junior and have two years of eligibility remaining
Jordan Walker
Jordan Walker(WWMT)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kellie Harper has added a graduate transfer from Western Michigan University.

Jordan Walker, a 5-foot-8 guard, comes to Knoxville as the Broncos’ leading scorer last season. She will be a redshirt junior and have two years of eligibility remaining.

“Jordan brings experience at the guard position and provides us much-needed depth on the perimeter,” Harper said. “She is a terrific addition to the rest of our roster, as she can knock down the open shot, create off the bounce and distribute the ball. I was impressed with her level of maturity, and I am excited for her to be a part of our family.”

Walker averaged 16.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 39 percent on field goals and 32 percent on three-pointers last season.

She led WMU in minutes played (1,007), scoring (495 points), field goals made (185), three-point field goals made (66) and steals (65), and was second in rebounds (191) and third in free throws made (59) and assists (76). Walker scored in double figures in 27 contests as a redshirt sophomore, including 11 games with 20+ points, and had double-doubles (points/rebounds) vs. Ball State (21/11) on March 7 and Bowling Green (21/10) on March 9. She made at least one three-pointer in 28 of 31 games and pulled down two or more rebounds in all 31 games, including 23 contests with five or more boards.

The signing marks the fourth incoming graduate transfer in Lady Vol history and the second committing to UT during the Harper era. In addition to Walker and Keyen Green, Harper welcomes three freshmen to the mix, including 6-0 guard Destiny Salary, 6-1 guard/forward Tess Darby, and 6-2 guard/forward Marta Suárez.

Tennessee now has five newcomers for the 2020-21 season and a roster of 13 active players, which is the largest squad since a team of 13 in 2010-11.

