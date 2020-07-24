Man arrested after reportedly attempting to burglarize vehicles at Knoxville business

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a Powell man was arrested after attempting to burglarize vehicles Friday.

KPD officers said they spotted Timothy Renda, 33, inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Transmission Corporation of America on the 5300 block of Clinton Highway around 3:15 a.m.

According to reports, when officers attempted to approach Renda, he fled on foot and led officers on a chase.

Renda was located by police in the wood line behind 5420 Clinton Highway.

During the arrest, KPD officers said they found tools consistent in the use of burglaries on Renda. Police also found a tool inside the key ignition of the vehicle Renda was initially in.

Renda was charged with evading arrest, possession of burglary tools and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

Investigators said it is unknown at this time how many additional vehicles were burglarized before officers arrived. Police said additional charges could be added as the investigation continues.

