Mayor Glenn Jacobs hosts back to school supplies drive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs’ free school supplies event will return for the second year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, supplies will be distributed in a drive-thru on Aug. 10 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. A walk-up option will also be provided.

The free event will be held at the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park, 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr.

In 2019, more than 3,500 people attended the back to school event.

Donations are still being accepted. Anyone interested in helping can visit the School Mania webpage.

