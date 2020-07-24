Advertisement

Michigan newspaper chain will stop publishing mug shots

The waterfall in the Sculpture Park at the Frederik Meijer Gardens &amp;amp; Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids Township, Michigan
The waterfall in the Sculpture Park at the Frederik Meijer Gardens &amp;amp; Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids Township, Michigan (WJRT)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A chain of eight Michigan newspapers will stop publishing mug shots of people charged with crimes as it seeks to break negative judgments, especially in cases involving minorities.

John Hiner is vice president of content at MLive Media Group.

Hiner says the photos imply guilt long before trial and are indefinitely attached to news stories on the internet, no matter the outcome of a case.

Mug shots are jail photos of people charged with crimes.

Hiner says the “reflexive use of mug shots” does more to foster negative perceptions rather than inform readers.

MLive publishes The Grand Rapids Press as well as other Michigan newspapers.

It also runs MLive.com.

Latest News

News

KPD: Attempted kidnapping suspect in custody

Updated: moments ago
The Knoxville Police Department said an attempted kidnapping suspect was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

News

Neighbors question future of Bull Run Steam Plant

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Bull Run neighbors said they hoped to attend a virtual meeting with TVA in which they could provide feedback and questions about the Bull Run Steam Plant.

News

Suspect accused of stealing 4-wheelers, motorcycles from Crossville shop

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Investigators are asking for the public's help after they say a suspect stole two motorcycles and two 4-wheelers from a shop in Crossville.

News

Blount County officials warn of social security-related scam

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Blount County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to warn of a social security-related scam.

News

Cumberland Co. Schools release reopening plans

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Cumberland County Schools has released its reopening plans for the 2020-21 school year.

Latest News

News

Proning cushion used in hospitals to help COVID patients open airways

Updated: 52 minutes ago

News

Kentucky man charged in 2015 murder of pregnant woman

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Kentucky man has been charged with murder in the 2015 disappearance of a pregnant woman who vanished after leaving a northwestern Indiana college campus.

News

Gov. Beshear warns Kentucky more restrictions could come if COVID-19 cases don’t slow

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kentucky’s governor says more restrictions could be reimposed to combat the coronavirus if the state doesn’t show progress soon in slowing the number of cases.

News

Ohio man loses nearly 200 pounds to ride new roller coaster at Kings Island

Updated: 1 hour ago
An Ohio man who had given up on losing weight found his motivation when a new ride came to town.

News

Twitter considering subscription model

Updated: 1 hour ago
Twitter is considering a subscription model, CEO Jack Dorsey said Thursday.

News

Disney delays “Star Wars” and “Avatar” films

Updated: 1 hour ago
"Star Wars" and "Avatar" films scheduled between 2021 and 2027 are being pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney announced Thursday.