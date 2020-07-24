More storms, less heat heading into next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Decent rounds of rain and storms will pass through off and on through the middle of next week, helping to shave a few degrees off the high temperatures.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Thankfully, storms have come to an end for tonight. We’re in the lower 70s or upper 60s as you wake up Friday. There are a few more storms Friday afternoon with better chances falling over the higher elevations and parts of the south valley. Highs will touch 90 degrees.

Saturday now carries a slightly higher threat of rainfall in the afternoon. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side in the Foothills. No shock here: it’s going to be hot!

LOOKING AHEAD:

The heat bubble is building right back, with the reduction in clouds. While both days will reach the 90s throughout the Tennessee River valley, Sunday should be a touch hotter.

Rain chances are a little slimmer Monday. It’s not a totally dry day, and there will be more clouds than we had over the weekend, but rain shouldn’t bee too far-flung. Monday could actually be the hottest day of the coming week!

The next front will bring a decent shot of rain from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday, sending highs from the lower 90s into the mid and upper 80s.

