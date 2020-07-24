Advertisement

More storms, less heat heading into next week

Decent rounds of rain and storms will pass through off and on through the middle of next week, helping to shave a few degrees off the high temperatures.
By Austin Bowling
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Decent rounds of rain and storms will pass through off and on through the middle of next week, helping to shave a few degrees off the high temperatures.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Thankfully, storms have come to an end for tonight. We’re in the lower 70s or upper 60s as you wake up Friday. There are a few more storms Friday afternoon with better chances falling over the higher elevations and parts of the south valley. Highs will touch 90 degrees.

Saturday now carries a slightly higher threat of rainfall in the afternoon. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side in the Foothills. No shock here: it’s going to be hot!

LOOKING AHEAD:

The heat bubble is building right back, with the reduction in clouds. While both days will reach the 90s throughout the Tennessee River valley, Sunday should be a touch hotter.

Rain chances are a little slimmer Monday. It’s not a totally dry day, and there will be more clouds than we had over the weekend, but rain shouldn’t bee too far-flung. Monday could actually be the hottest day of the coming week!

The next front will bring a decent shot of rain from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday, sending highs from the lower 90s into the mid and upper 80s.

Your Forecast From WVLT
Your Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)
Download the WVLT Weather App
Apple Users
Android Users

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Downpours this evening, a few more storms in the coming days

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Better widespread rain chances are finally back in the forecast, if only for a few days.That comes with a WVLT WEATHER ALERT for slow-moving storms that produce frequent lightning and very heavy rainfall. That ALERT goes through 9:00 p.m.

Forecast

Scattered storms, isolated severe risk today

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We're back to scattered storms developing at times, but we're still stuck around 90 degrees. While downpours and storms develop for some of our area, an isolated severe storm with damaging winds are possible today. A WVLT Weather Alert is in effect from 2 to 9 p.m.

WVLT

More scattered showers around this afternoon

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:33 AM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
Showers and storms will become more widespread this afternoon and temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

Forecast

Storms may provide slight relief from the heat

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

Latest News

Forecast

Several storms chances late week

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

WVLT

Another hot day ahead, spotty storms possible

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:35 AM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
We have another hot and humid afternoon on our hands as temperatures soar into the mid 90s on Tuesday.

Forecast

Storms may bring heat relief mid week

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

Forecast

Heat wave rolls on ahead of better storm chances

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

WVLT

Another hot day ahead, isolated rain chances

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:39 AM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
We’ll have a 20% chance for showers and storms to develop after lunch today.

WVLT

Spotty showers this afternoon, hot again

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
A few more storms will pop-up as we go into Sunday afternoon, especially in the mountains.