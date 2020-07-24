NC bank teller stops men posing as detectives from scamming elderly victim

GRAHAM, N.C. (WVLT/WFMY) - North Carolina deputies said two men pretending to be South Carolina detectives tried to scam an elderly man.

North Carolina CBS affiliate WFMY reported deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said two men posed as South Carolina detectives and threatened to arrest an elderly man if he did not wire a large sum of money to an unknown account.

One of the suspects, identified as Christopher Jason Calhoun, 45, of South Carolina, reportedly drove the elderly man to First Horizon Bank in Graham on Wednesday afternoon to try to get the money. A bank teller called the sheriff’s office about possible fraud before the victim withdrew any cash, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Investigators found that Calhoun was driving a car he was test driving from a local car dealership. Officials said the other suspect, Steven Ray Timmons, 30, of South Carolina, was waiting for Calhoun at the dealership. Deputies said Timmons also called the victim from the dealership and claimed to be a detective.

Investigators said they recovered a pickup truck that the men drove to the dealership, but Timmons took off on foot.

If you see Timmons, authorities ask that you don’t approach him, just call 911. He could be armed with a handgun.

Timmons is described as having tattoos covering both arms.

Calhoun was arrested and taken to Alamance County Detention Center where he remains on a $175,000 bond.

Both men face several charges including felony extortion, felony second-degree kidnapping and misdemeanor impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Deputies said both men have records in South Carolina and North Carolina near the Charlotte area.

