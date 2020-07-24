NC K-9 retires after ten years of service

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/WVLT) - A K-9 officer at a North Carolina sheriff’s office is retiring after ten years of service.

K-9 Ajk is hanging up his hat after working with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office for a decade.

The sheriff’s office said he had three handlers and specialized in drug detection and patrol.

“We are excited that K9 Ajk will be spending his retirement with his original handler, Major Brian Chism. Major Chism’s brother Matthew was also a handler so he will be reuniting with family!” the sheriff’s office stated in Facebook post.

