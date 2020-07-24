Neighbors question future of Bull Run Steam Plant

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Valley Authority planned a public meeting on the future of the Bull Run Steam Plant in Anderson County. However, due to safety concerns during the coronavirus pandemic, TVA moved the open house online.

While the future of the plant may be up for grabs, some neighbors have concrete demands: “Please clean up that coal ash. Get it out of here.”

John Todd Waterman has lived in Clinton for 16 years and is one neighbor with concerns. TVA discussed possible plans for a park, bike paths, and solar panels, all of which Waterman was in favor of.

“I would love to see all that,” he said. “But they want to leave tons of coal ash. That’s toxic stuff.”

TVA said it has not made any final decision on the future of the coal ash stored at Bull Run. Representatives said they are working with the Tennessee Department of Environmental Conservation to conduct an environmental investigation. From there, they will either cover up the ash on site or remove it.

“We will use science and public input, along with direction from TDEC, to help guide those decisions,” TVA said on its website.

Some neighbors and public officials have also discussed putting an energy park in the area to drive in more business. TVA said it may develop another energy generation source.

“We all want to see something good happen to that site. I would love to see a business come there that can generate tax revenue and some jobs,” Waterman said.

He is planning a Zoom meeting with the Bull Run Neighbors Facebook group in August that he said will be open to discussion about the future of Bull Run, rather than what he called a one-way discussion. He also invited TVA and public officials to attend.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.