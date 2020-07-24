New CDC guidelines in favor of opening schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/CNN) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidelines on education and childcare Thursday evening, in favor of opening schools.

According to the CDC, “children don’t suffer much from coronavirus, are less likely than adults to spread it and suffer from being out of school.”

The new guidelines, however, recommend that local officials consider closing schools or keeping them closed if there is a substantial, uncontrolled transmission of COVID-19.

In the event that a community has an uncontrolled transmission, the CDC recommends schools work with local health officials to make decisions on whether to maintain school operations.

“The health, safety, and wellbeing of students, teachers, staff and their families is the most important consideration in determining whether school closure is a necessary step,” the guidance read.

“It is critically important for our public health to open schools this fall,” CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said. “School closures have disrupted normal ways of life for children and parents, and they have had negative health consequences on our youth.”

The CDC said as of July 17, the U.S. reported children and adolescents under 18 years old account for less than 7 percent of COVID-19 cases and less than 0.1 percent of COVID-19 related deaths.

“Scientific studies suggest that COVID-19 transmission among children in schools may be low. International studies that have assessed how readily COVID-19 spreads in schools also reveal low rates of transmission when community transmission is low,” the guidelines stated.

The guidelines said extended school closures could cause harm to children stating, “It can lead to severe learning loss, and the need for in-person instruction is particularly important for students with heightened behavioral needs.”

The CDC suggests school administrators consider keeping children in pods or small groups to reduce the risk of spread. They also encouraged the use of social distancing, hand washing and face masks.

The guidelines recommend against screening all students for coronavirus. “CDC does not currently recommend universal symptom screenings (screening all students grades K-12) be conducted by schools,” the guidelines read.

