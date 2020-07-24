Advertisement

New CDC guidelines in favor of opening schools

The new guidelines, however, recommend that local officials consider closing schools of keeping them closed if there is a substantial, uncontrolled transmission of COVID-19.
Classroom
Classroom
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/CNN) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidelines on education and childcare Thursday evening, in favor of opening schools.

According to the CDC, “children don’t suffer much from coronavirus, are less likely than adults to spread it and suffer from being out of school.”

The new guidelines, however, recommend that local officials consider closing schools or keeping them closed if there is a substantial, uncontrolled transmission of COVID-19.

In the event that a community has an uncontrolled transmission, the CDC recommends schools work with local health officials to make decisions on whether to maintain school operations.

“The health, safety, and wellbeing of students, teachers, staff and their families is the most important consideration in determining whether school closure is a necessary step,” the guidance read.

“It is critically important for our public health to open schools this fall,” CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said. “School closures have disrupted normal ways of life for children and parents, and they have had negative health consequences on our youth.”

The CDC said as of July 17, the U.S. reported children and adolescents under 18 years old account for less than 7 percent of COVID-19 cases and less than 0.1 percent of COVID-19 related deaths.

“Scientific studies suggest that COVID-19 transmission among children in schools may be low. International studies that have assessed how readily COVID-19 spreads in schools also reveal low rates of transmission when community transmission is low,” the guidelines stated.

The guidelines said extended school closures could cause harm to children stating, “It can lead to severe learning loss, and the need for in-person instruction is particularly important for students with heightened behavioral needs.”

The CDC suggests school administrators consider keeping children in pods or small groups to reduce the risk of spread. They also encouraged the use of social distancing, hand washing and face masks.

The guidelines recommend against screening all students for coronavirus. “CDC does not currently recommend universal symptom screenings (screening all students grades K-12) be conducted by schools,” the guidelines read.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man arrested after reportedly attempting to burglarize vehicles at Knoxville business

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a Powell man was arrested after attempting to burglarize vehicles Friday.

News

Election administrator clears pen color confusion on absentee ballots

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Many were left questioning whether or not it mattered what colored pen could be used to full out the ballot.

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 89k in Tennessee, recoveries reach 52k

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Karns man accused of attempting to kill father with ax

Updated: 31 minutes ago
A son was arrested after court documents show he is accused of attacking his father with an ax.

News

Four Tenn. men accused of recording sex acts with three young children

Updated: 1 hour ago
Investigators said evidence in the case includes DNA, text messages, and social media postings.

Latest News

News

Judge refuses bond for son of ant-bitten 78-year-old who died

Updated: 1 hours ago
Doctors found ants crawling out of the facial orifices of a “severely neglected” woman, authorities say.

News

Epidemiologist warns of inaccuracies with COVID-19 tests.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Harry Sullivan
PCR coronavirus tests currently show a false negative rate of 30%.

News

Knox County road shuts down for 2 hours following crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office have asked drivers to take an alternate route after a crash on Westland Drive.

News

UT Knoxville will not require ACT, SAT for 2021 applicants

Updated: 4 hours ago
University officials said the decision was made due to numerous testing companies and centers suspending testing during the pandemic.

News

Demolition begins on last building in Oak Ridge’s former uranium enrichment complex

Updated: 5 hours ago
Demolition began Thursday on the last building at the East Tennessee Technology Park as part of the decades-long effort to remove the closed down uranium enrichment complex.