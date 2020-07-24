Advertisement

No need to worry, ‘Paw Patrol’ has not been canceled

By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany missed the mark Friday when she said the preschool animated series “Paw Patrol” had been pulled off the air.

Nick Jr., the network that runs the popular children’s show, said that’s news to them.

“‘Paw Patrol’ is not canceled,” Nick Jr. tweeted.

The folks at “Paw Patrol” chimed in, too.

“No need to worry,” the show tweeted. “‘Paw Patrol’ is not canceled.”

At a White House briefing, McEnany was talking about President Trump’s efforts to reduce violence in America’s cities when she pivoted to the portrayal of law enforcement in the media.

“He’s ... appalled by cancel culture and cancel culture specifically as it pertains to cops. We saw a few weeks ago that “Paw Patrol,” a cartoon show about cops, was canceled,” she said.

McEnany also mentioned other shows that had been canceled like “Cops” and “Live PD,” but was wrong on the children’s show.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

News

NFL, players’ association reach agreement on COVID-19 adjustments

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Zack Rickens
The National Football League and the NFLPA agreed Friday evening to adjust the collective bargaining agreement in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

News

KCHD: COVID-19 can stay in your body for months

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By
The Knox County Health Department said you can still test positive for COVID-19 even after 10-day isolation.

News

Knox near bottom of Tennessee’s list of 10 counties with highest COVID-19 cases in school-age children

Updated: 1 hours ago
Knox County is among the top 10 counties in Tennessee for COVID-19 cases among school-age children with 234 confirmed cases.

News

Knox County could see impact of mask mandate soon, health officials say

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Knox County health officials say they hope to see the impact of the county’s mask mandate soon.

Latest News

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

News

‘It’s a miracle': Former coal miner receives double lung transplant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Randy Brown spent most of his life as a coal miner, which took a toll on his lungs. But now he has a new set of lungs and a chance to keep making memories.

News

Scammers reportedly targeting smart streaming devices

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Ways to protect your smart devices and red flags for being scammed

News

Knoxville builder says home improvement materials, labor in high demand

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
When there is a low supply and high demand, the cost will go up.

News

Soaky Mountain offering limited time discounted tickets for neighboring counties

Updated: 3 hours ago
Soaky Mountain Waterpark is offering discounted ticket prices for neighboring counties for a limited time.