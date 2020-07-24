Ohio man loses nearly 200 pounds to ride new roller coaster at Kings Island

MASON, Ohio (WKRC/WVLT) - An Ohio man who had given up on losing weight found his motivation when a new ride came to town.

WKRC reports that, seven years ago, Jared Ream had thrown in the towel and given up riding roller coasters. At 430 pounds, he couldn’t fit on the rides. He said he was escorted off multiple roller coasters.

But that changed on August 15, 2019. He learned that a new coaster, Orion, was coming to Kings Island, and nothing was going to stop him from testing it out.

“I always told myself that if Kings Island ever built a B&M giga-coaster that I would have to ride it no matter what,” said Ream. “The day that they announced Orion was the day in which I said to myself, ‘I will lose this weight.’ I went and I bought a scale, I weighed myself that day and I was 430 pounds.”

He found his goal and got to it. He told WKRC that he “reduced my diet down to around 2,000 calories. I was exercising daily within my garage. While binge-watching television shows, I would run in place.”

Ten months and 190 pounds down, he reached his goal and rode Orion at least five times.

"Not only is it a great roller coaster, but for me, it will always be one of my top favorite roller coasters just because of the sentimental value of it," said Ream. "Before all of this, I was on blood pressure medication, cholesterol medication and now I'm off all of it...I've received many messages from many people that have said, 'This has happened to me. It's great to hear your story that I can do.' I've gotten messages saying that they're going to start their diet based on what I told them my story was, and it just makes me feel good that I've helped those people."

