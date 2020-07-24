OliBea: Follow the rules so we can stay open

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Want to enjoy brunch in the dining room at OliBea? Owners are asking patrons to follow the mask mandate and social distancing rules so they can continue to serve guests in house.

Chef and restaurant owner Jeff DeAlejandro said patrons who abuse the mask mandate exemption for eating forced their waiters and cooks to be the “bad guys” when it comes to enforcing the rules. Ultimately, they had to close their doors.

“Abusing our policy as far as having to like, come in with a mask,” said DeAlejandro. “Or staying at your table, or you go the bathroom with a mask on. They just had a really rough day. And we talked about it Saturday. And said let’s see what happens Sunday. And Sunday was even worse.”

DeAlejandro said choosing to close was an anguishing decision to make with seating already cut in half. Operating as to-go only means the restaurant generates a quarter of its normal income.

The pandemic has also generated a higher demand for locally made food and meats, DeAlejandro said. The restaurant hopes to continue to be able to serve local steak, egg, and cured meats.

“But am I still scared and freaked out about it? A little bit,” said DeAlejandro. “But I think that I’m going to go all-in and I think I have a good team behind me to make it happen.”

Oli Bea reopened Wednesday.

