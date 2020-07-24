Advertisement

Parents decide: Virtual or In-classroom learning

Parents decide which learning option children will take for the fall semester.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parents and students in Knox County Schools shared their decisions for their children for the upcoming school year.

Masks had an influence for some parents choosing the virtual learning option.

“Mainly the fact that they had to wear masks. I’m unwilling to make children sit like that and not play outside. It seems like that’s not gonna be a conducive option for kids who are a little bit spazzy,” said KCS parent Sylvia Kirby.

“It’s just too dangerous and we know that the kids are not gonna want to be wearing their masks everyday. It’s a struggle. Even she’s struggling with wearing it right now,” said Yesica Gonzalez.

For some parents who chose the in-classroom option, having someone to stay at home with their kids was difficult.

“My wife works and I work, and it’s hard to just stay at home all the time to take care of them,” said parent Keith Standifur.

Students are scheduled to start the school year on August 10th.

