Advertisement

Pre-teen starts cookie business amid pandemic in Tennessee

A pre-teen in Hendersonville, Tennessee has launched a cookie business after having more time on his hands due to the pandemic.
Hendersonville 12-year-old John Roman Sexton started a cookie business after he found himself with more time on his hands due to COVID-19.
Hendersonville 12-year-old John Roman Sexton started a cookie business after he found himself with more time on his hands due to COVID-19.(WTVF)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/WVLT) — A pre-teen in Hendersonville, Tennessee has launched a cookie business after having more time on his hands due to the pandemic.

Twelve-year-old John Roman Sexton told Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF, “It kicked off during quarantine because I really had nothing to do and I’ve always had a passion for baking.”

Sexton, who is a “Cake Boss” superfan, created Cookieopolis after he baked his younger sister cookies for her birthday on May 1.

"I really wanted to do something special for her and I was like 'let's do cookies' because most of the grocery stores were all closed and they wouldn't really do anything like that so we made it ourselves," said Sexton.

WTVF said that, by mid-July, word had spread about his business so much that he had baked and designed more than 3,000 for customers in half a dozen states.

"It makes me feel like a better person. It gives me more ways to talk to people whenever they come to pick up cookies and it just makes me have better communication," said John Roman.

Sexton said he is saving his money for colleges and hopes to win a swimming scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee.

"I'm saving it because I want to go to Kentucky, and if I don't get a scholarship from swim, I will have money left over to pay for college," he said.

Custom orders can be sent to John Roman on the Cookieopolis facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

News

NFL, players’ association reach agreement on COVID-19 adjustments

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Zack Rickens
The National Football League and the NFLPA agreed Friday evening to adjust the collective bargaining agreement in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

News

KCHD: COVID-19 can stay in your body for months

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By
The Knox County Health Department said you can still test positive for COVID-19 even after 10-day isolation.

News

Knox near bottom of Tennessee’s list of 10 counties with highest COVID-19 cases in school-age children

Updated: 1 hours ago
Knox County is among the top 10 counties in Tennessee for COVID-19 cases among school-age children with 234 confirmed cases.

News

Knox County could see impact of mask mandate soon, health officials say

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Knox County health officials say they hope to see the impact of the county’s mask mandate soon.

Latest News

News

‘It’s a miracle': Former coal miner receives double lung transplant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Randy Brown spent most of his life as a coal miner, which took a toll on his lungs. But now he has a new set of lungs and a chance to keep making memories.

News

Scammers reportedly targeting smart streaming devices

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Ways to protect your smart devices and red flags for being scammed

News

Knoxville builder says home improvement materials, labor in high demand

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
When there is a low supply and high demand, the cost will go up.

News

Soaky Mountain offering limited time discounted tickets for neighboring counties

Updated: 3 hours ago
Soaky Mountain Waterpark is offering discounted ticket prices for neighboring counties for a limited time.

News

NC K-9 retires after ten years of service

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A K-9 officer at a North Carolina sheriff's office is retiring after ten years of service.

News

NC bank teller stops men posing as detectives from scamming elderly victim

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
North Carolina deputies said two men pretending to be South Carolina detectives tried to scam an elderly man.