Pre-teen starts cookie business amid pandemic in Tennessee

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/WVLT) — A pre-teen in Hendersonville, Tennessee has launched a cookie business after having more time on his hands due to the pandemic.

Twelve-year-old John Roman Sexton told Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF, “It kicked off during quarantine because I really had nothing to do and I’ve always had a passion for baking.”

Sexton, who is a “Cake Boss” superfan, created Cookieopolis after he baked his younger sister cookies for her birthday on May 1.

"I really wanted to do something special for her and I was like 'let's do cookies' because most of the grocery stores were all closed and they wouldn't really do anything like that so we made it ourselves," said Sexton.

WTVF said that, by mid-July, word had spread about his business so much that he had baked and designed more than 3,000 for customers in half a dozen states.

"It makes me feel like a better person. It gives me more ways to talk to people whenever they come to pick up cookies and it just makes me have better communication," said John Roman.

Sexton said he is saving his money for colleges and hopes to win a swimming scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee.

"I'm saving it because I want to go to Kentucky, and if I don't get a scholarship from swim, I will have money left over to pay for college," he said.

Custom orders can be sent to John Roman on the Cookieopolis facebook page.

