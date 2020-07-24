Prolonged heat exposure can cause long-term health issues

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another day of heat advisories means another day of doing your best to stay cool. Some jobs, however, don’t have that option.

“We keep an eye on each other,” said Jacksonville Maintenance Worker Raymond Skinner, who’s worked for the city for two years. “We all work together. So, if you see somebody a little bit off, you ask them.”

With five straight days of heat advisories for the east, health experts say it can have long-term effects on your overall health, not just your skin. Excessive heat exposure can cause breathing problems, illness and cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

“The employees are our family, we want to make sure our families are taken care of just like you would your own family,” said Jacksonville Streets Division Superintendent Kelly Cannon.

Cannon says he’s aware of the health risks associated with the job, and does what he can to keep his employees safe.

“With the heat index, as it rises, the ability to do and work less happens,” said Cannon. “So, we have to get really creative with what we do and how we do things to ensure everybody’s staying safe. If that means that the job takes a little bit longer to do to accomplish, then that is what we do.”

Cannon says he adjusts the schedule so certain jobs are done during cooler weather, as well as starting earlier to finish before the hottest parts of the day.

