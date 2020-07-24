Proning cushion used in hospitals to help COVID patients with breathing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hospitals around the country and here in Tennessee are utilizing a new invention to keep coronavirus patients off ventilators. They’re called proning cushions.

Robert Levitan started Prone2Help as a response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The fact is this was new that’s why they call it the novel coronavirus. We still don’t know a lot about this,” said Levitan.

His brother started working at a hospital in New York City during the peak of COVID-19.

“Hospitals in New York are overwhelmed with COVID patients and what he discovered, and what the emergency room doctors in the hospitals were discovering, is that they were treating the disease in the wrong way,” said Levitan.

His brother started to explain the benefits to proning.

“To prone patients, to lie them on their stomachs and to give them oxygen without a ventilator and then behold this works. 2/3 of the patients who stayed prone did not need a ventilator. The standard protocol has been if you’re going on a ventilator, make a zoom phone call to your relatives and tell them you don’t know what’s gonna happen on the other side,” said Levitan. Doctors have said that they are find that placing the sickest coronavirus patients on their stomachs increases the amount of oxygen going to their lungs.

It’s like a big pillow for your stomach. They cost about $200 dollars to manufacture and ship, and they can be used again and again.

“It’s not been a little over three months or four months, and we’ve donated 800 proning cushions for free to 272 hospitals in 48 states,” said Levitan.

He said the first orders came mostly from the Northeast and the West Coast. Now he says they’re receiving requests from lots of southern states and Tennessee.

He says Nashville General received a shipment. They sent them a thank you picture to know they are putting their cushions to good use.

