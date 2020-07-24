SC man arrested for coughing on items at Walmart

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WYFF/WVLT) - A South Carolina man was arrested after allegedly coughing on merchandise at a Walmart in Spartanburg while claiming he could have COVID-19.

Kyle Arendell was charged with aggravated breach of peace and malicious injury to property, WIS reported.

According to an arrest warrant, Arendell “did willfully, unlawfully and maliciously do damage value $2,000 or less to the personal property of the victim.”

The warrant said Walmart was forced to destroy the items “because they could not sale (sic) the infected, damaged items.”

Arendell was in the Spartanburg County Detention Center as of Friday morning.

