Shirtless man arrested, found on top of train after allegedly stealing tractor in Pulaski

Joshua Isbill mugshot from Pulaski Police
Joshua Isbill mugshot from Pulaski Police(Pulaski Police Department)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - A man in Pulaski was arrested on a number of warrants after allegedly being found with drugs, shirtless on top of a train after stealing a John Deere tractor in Pulaski.

Police responded Friday shortly before 10:30 a.m. to the railroad tracks area of Warden Springs Road following a report that a man had jumped on a train. Pulaski Police say the man had gained control over the train’s radio communications and was found standing on top of the locomotive. After talking with the suspect, officers arrested him.

Upon further looking into the case, police determined Joshua Rodney Isbill, 28, allegedly stole a John Deere tractor from a nearby farm before jumping on the train. Warrants for Grand Larceny of the tractor, Grand Larceny of items stolen from the train, trespassing on a railroad car, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of paraphernalia were issued.

Isbill was already wanted for assault. He was taken to jail on no bond.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

