Soaky Mountain offering limited time discounted tickets for neighboring counties

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Soaky Mountain Waterpark is offering discounted ticket prices for neighboring counties for a limited time.

According to a release from the park, it is offering discounted admission as part of a “Welcome Neighboring Counties” promotion.

Anyone from Sevier, Knox, Blount, Jefferson or Cocke County with a valid ID will be able to visit the park for $29.99 from July 27-31.

“Full price daily admission tickets are $44.99 for anyone taller than 42 inches and $39.99 for anyone 42 inches or below. Children ages three and up require a ticket. The waterpark will be open through Labor Day. Wilderness at the Smokies guests can purchase discounted admission for up to $20 off daily admission tickets,” the release read.

Soaky Mountain Waterpark officially opened June 27. The park had a soft opening on June 25. Officials said this will be a soft opening with the official grand opening happening in 2021, due to the ongoing pandemic.

The 50-acre waterpark is located at 175 Gists Creek Road in Sevierville.

