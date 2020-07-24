Steamy with some storms on through the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have scattered rain and storms at times Friday through the weekend. It’s still hot and humid, but we have enough energy to create a few stronger storms at times. A WVLT Weather Alert is on from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday as we watch for stronger to isolated severe storms to develop.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

This morning comes with spotty rain and storms, and another steamy start around 70 degrees.

Friday’s rain and storms build, with a 40% coverage this afternoon to evening. Isolated stronger to severe storms are possible, with damaging winds the main threat. Our WVLT Weather Alert is also for the threat for isolated runoff issues and localized flash flooding from heavy rainfall in spots.

Isolated Severe Risk Friday (WVLT)

Tonight will become partly cloudy again, with spotty rain. The low will be around 69 degrees, with patchy fog for the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD:

The heat bubble is building right back, with the reduction in clouds. Saturday is partly cloudy, with a 40% coverage of our area in rain and storms midday through the afternoon. The high of 90 will be feel about 5 degrees hotter. Sunday’s high is 93, and still a few showers and storms will pop-up in the steamy conditions.

Monday starts the week in the low 90s, with scattered rain and storms.

Rain chances are increasing with an approaching front Tuesday. This will help to end the extended heat wave and put us back to upper 80s for highs.

Your Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

