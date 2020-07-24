Strong downpours, lots of lightning, for Friday evening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Stormy weather is back for many of us this afternoon - but not everyone is getting rain. We have a WVLT WEATHER ALERT running from 3:00-8:00 p.m.

Hotter weather is back this weekend, along with limited stronger storms.

Rain and cooler air are back in the extended forecast from late Monday through early Wednesday.

We're also tracking the active tropical Atlantic along with near-drought conditions back home.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

That lighter rain during the morning should limit how hot we get Friday. The slightly cooler weather should snap our streak of 90° days. However, the slightly cooler weather will not dampen storm's strength between 3:00-8:00 p.m. That's why we have the short window for a WVLT WEATHER ALERT.

The biggest issue is the slow movement of storms. That could lead to ponding on roads, briefly higher rivers, and slow traffic. With limited to no sunshine early afternoon, Valley storms will really struggle to develop. Many of the storms heading to Knoxville produced more than two inches of rain earlier in the afternoon.

On either side of the Tennessee River Valley, however, we do get storms to develop around 3:00 in the Smokies and the Plateau. These Plateau showers should move towards I-40 and I-75 closer to 4:30 p.m.; that’s right in the middle of the Friday traffic rush home.

Those storms should be wrapping up by 6:30-7:00 p.m. for most, with a few strong leftover storms towards Monroe and McMinn Counties by the end of the evening (dusk).

Some misty stuff is back later tonight, along with patches of fog.

LOOKING AHEAD:

The rain chances this weekend are largely limited to higher elevation. While a shower or thunderstorm is a distincy possibility near 75 and KNoxville, the much better chances are on the NC/TN line, SE Kentucky, and straddling the Cumberland Plateau.

It's hotter with better sunshine. We're shooting for a high in the middle 80s to the lower 90s, with 92° in Knoxville. Sunday should be one or two degrees warmer.

More storms develop on our Monday. This once looked like the hottest day in upcoming week, but now, the clouds are thicker. Still, we're pushing the lower 90s.

The best chance for rain - and heavy rain, at that - is on Tuesday. A slow mover storm comes from the Ohio River Valley, and could lead to a soaker. While still warm, the highs Tuesday through next Friday should be in the middle 80s, as opposed to the lower 90s.

Your Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

