Tennessee man sentenced in 2 small-town bank robberies

A West Tennessee man has been sentenced to more than 38 years in federal prison for using a gun during two small-town bank robberies.
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) — A West Tennessee man has been sentenced to more than 38 years in federal prison for using a gun during two small-town bank robberies.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Jackson said Gene Allen Howell, 39, was sentenced Monday after he was convicted last year of aggravated bank robbery, using a firearm during a crime of violence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Howell robbed the Home Banking Company in the town of Finger in August 2017. Authorities said he pointed a handgun at three employees and threatened to kill them if they did not comply with his commands.

Two months later, Howell, of Selmer, attempted to rob The Peoples Bank located in the town of Reagan, authorities said.

Officials said Howell was unable to gain access to the teller area, but he fired a pistol at the head of one of the employees, who was protected by bullet-resistant glass.

