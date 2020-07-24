Advertisement

Trump highlights cognitive test results

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
(CNN) - President Donald Trump is defending his cognitive abilities and continuing to brag about how well he did on a test designed to detect Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In three recent interviews, Trump has boasted about a cognitive assessment that he took in 2018.

“I aced it. I aced the test,” he said. “I guarantee you that Joe Biden could not answer those questions, and I answered all 35 questions correctly. The doctors were, they said, very few people can do that.”

The test the president is talking about isn’t meant to determine intelligence but to detect cognitive impairment or decline.

“The last questions are much more difficult, like a memory question. It’s like, you’ll go ‘person, woman, man, camera, TV.’ So they say, ‘Could you repeat that?’ So I said, ‘Yeah, it’s person, woman, man, camera, TV.’ ‘OK, that’s very good,’” Trump said.

“Ten minutes, 15, 20 minutes later, they’d say, ‘Remember the first question, not the first, but the 10th question. Give us that again. Can you do that again? And you go, ‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV.’”

The White House has refused to offer details on when Trump last took the test. The summary of his recent physical made no mention of it, and the doctor he said he asked for the test hasn’t been his physician since 2018.

“I said to the doctor, it was Dr. Ronny Jackson, I said, is there some kind of a test? An acuity test. And he said there actually is,” Trump said.

The White House has also still not explained Trump’s mysterious trip to Walter Reed Military Hospital last November - as his campaign has focused on questioning presumptive Democratic nominee Biden’s fitness for office.

“I do it because I have like, a good memory, because I’m cognitively there. Now, Joe should take that test, because something is going on,” Trump said.

Biden’s aides have said that by questioning Biden’s mental capacity, the president is steering the campaign toward questions of character and fitness. They say that would be detrimental for Trump.

