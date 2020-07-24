Advertisement

Twitter considering subscription model

Twitter is considering a subscription model, CEO Jack Dorsey said Thursday.
This April 26, 2017 file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia.
This April 26, 2017 file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT/CNN) -- The CEO of Twitter announced Thursday that the company was exploring new ways to make money, including considering a subscription model. CNN reported that the idea comes as Twitter has suffered a decline in its core advertising business.

Dorsey reportedly told analysts on an investor call “you will likely see some tests this year” of various approaches. He also reportedly said he has “a really high bar for when we would ask consumers to pay for aspects of Twitter.” He added it was in the very early stages.

Like its competitors, such as Facebook, Twitter has allowed its service to be used for free by allowing brands to target ads to its millions of users.

Like its rival social networks, Twitter has focused on offering a free service and making money by allowing brands to target ads to its millions of users.

"We want to make sure any new line of revenue is complementary to our advertising business," Dorsey said. "We do think there is a world where subscription is complementary, where commerce is complementary, where helping people manage paywalls ... we think is complementary."

CNN reported that Twitter reported a 23 percent decrease in ad revenues compared to the same time last year.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KPD: Attempted kidnapping suspect in custody

Updated: moments ago
The Knoxville Police Department said an attempted kidnapping suspect was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

News

Neighbors question future of Bull Run Steam Plant

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Bull Run neighbors said they hoped to attend a virtual meeting with TVA in which they could provide feedback and questions about the Bull Run Steam Plant.

News

Suspect accused of stealing 4-wheelers, motorcycles from Crossville shop

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Investigators are asking for the public's help after they say a suspect stole two motorcycles and two 4-wheelers from a shop in Crossville.

News

Blount County officials warn of social security-related scam

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Blount County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to warn of a social security-related scam.

News

Cumberland Co. Schools release reopening plans

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Cumberland County Schools has released its reopening plans for the 2020-21 school year.

Latest News

News

Proning cushion used in hospitals to help COVID patients open airways

Updated: 53 minutes ago

News

Kentucky man charged in 2015 murder of pregnant woman

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Kentucky man has been charged with murder in the 2015 disappearance of a pregnant woman who vanished after leaving a northwestern Indiana college campus.

News

Gov. Beshear warns Kentucky more restrictions could come if COVID-19 cases don’t slow

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kentucky’s governor says more restrictions could be reimposed to combat the coronavirus if the state doesn’t show progress soon in slowing the number of cases.

News

Ohio man loses nearly 200 pounds to ride new roller coaster at Kings Island

Updated: 1 hour ago
An Ohio man who had given up on losing weight found his motivation when a new ride came to town.

News

Disney delays “Star Wars” and “Avatar” films

Updated: 1 hour ago
"Star Wars" and "Avatar" films scheduled between 2021 and 2027 are being pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney announced Thursday.