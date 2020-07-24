Twitter considering subscription model

(WVLT/CNN) -- The CEO of Twitter announced Thursday that the company was exploring new ways to make money, including considering a subscription model. CNN reported that the idea comes as Twitter has suffered a decline in its core advertising business.

Dorsey reportedly told analysts on an investor call “you will likely see some tests this year” of various approaches. He also reportedly said he has “a really high bar for when we would ask consumers to pay for aspects of Twitter.” He added it was in the very early stages.

Like its competitors, such as Facebook, Twitter has allowed its service to be used for free by allowing brands to target ads to its millions of users.

"We want to make sure any new line of revenue is complementary to our advertising business," Dorsey said. "We do think there is a world where subscription is complementary, where commerce is complementary, where helping people manage paywalls ... we think is complementary."

CNN reported that Twitter reported a 23 percent decrease in ad revenues compared to the same time last year.

