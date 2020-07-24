UT Knoxville will not require ACT, SAT for 2021 applicants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee, Knoxville announced it will make submitting standardized test scores (ACT/SAT) optional for the fall 2021 admissions cycle.

University officials said the decision was made due to numerous testing companies and centers suspending testing during the pandemic.

“We are working to be compassionate, creative, and flexible with our current and future students in extraordinary circumstances,” said Chancellor Donde Plowman. “Future Vols should not have to put off their college education or choose another university because they lack access to standardized testing.”

UT said the application will give students the ability to showcase both academic and non-academic talents.

“College preparedness can be displayed in a variety of ways,” said Associate Vice Provost for Enrollment Management and Director of Undergraduate Admissions Fabrizio D’Aloisio. “Factors like leadership, community engagement, critical thinking, intellectual curiosity, and resilience speak volumes to how ready students are for college life.”

University officials said they will review the results of this year’s process and make a decision about extending the new rule beyond the 2021 admissions cycle. Applicants will be considered regardless of test score submissions for Honors and Scholars programs and many scholarships if their application is submitted and completed by the appropriate deadline.

“We have always placed value upon the whole student, beyond singular measures such as test scores, and now we have an opportunity to reinforce that to 2021 applicants,” said D’Aloisio.

Applicants can still choose to submit their ACT or SAT test scores.

UT’s application process will open on August 1.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.