“We are asking for your help:” US Mint asks people to spend coins amid shortage

(WVLT/CNN) -- The U.S. Mint is asking people to find ways to get rid of their change amid a coin shortage in the country.

The economic slowdown caused by COVID-19 has taken all sorts of loose change out of the system, leaving some banks scrambling to find quarters, dimes, nickels and pennies.

One of the factors leading to the coin shortage is that the U.S. Mint was producing fewer coins to protect employees from COVID-19. The Mint said it resumed regular production in mid-June.

In a press release sent out Thursday, the Mint asked people to pay with exact change and start circulating coins in other ways to help out.

“We ask that the American public start spending their coins, depositing them, or exchanging them for currency at financial institutions or taking them to a coin redemption kiosk,” the Mint said in the release. “The coin supply problem can be solved with each of us doing our part.

CNN reported that third-party coin processors and retail activity account for the majority of coins put in circulation, according to the Mint.

“There is an adequate amount of coins in the economy, but the slowed pace of circulation has meant that sufficient quantities of coins are sometimes not readily available where needed,” the Mint said Thursday. “We are asking for your help in improving this coin supply issue.”

