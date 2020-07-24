Advertisement

“We are asking for your help:” US Mint asks people to spend coins amid shortage

The U.S. Mint is asking people to find ways to get rid of their change amid a coin shortage in the country.
(NBC News)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT/CNN) -- The U.S. Mint is asking people to find ways to get rid of their change amid a coin shortage in the country.

The economic slowdown caused by COVID-19 has taken all sorts of loose change out of the system, leaving some banks scrambling to find quarters, dimes, nickels and pennies.

One of the factors leading to the coin shortage is that the U.S. Mint was producing fewer coins to protect employees from COVID-19. The Mint said it resumed regular production in mid-June.

In a press release sent out Thursday, the Mint asked people to pay with exact change and start circulating coins in other ways to help out.

“We ask that the American public start spending their coins, depositing them, or exchanging them for currency at financial institutions or taking them to a coin redemption kiosk,” the Mint said in the release. “The coin supply problem can be solved with each of us doing our part.

CNN reported that third-party coin processors and retail activity account for the majority of coins put in circulation, according to the Mint.

“There is an adequate amount of coins in the economy, but the slowed pace of circulation has meant that sufficient quantities of coins are sometimes not readily available where needed,” the Mint said Thursday. “We are asking for your help in improving this coin supply issue.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KPD: Attempted kidnapping suspect in custody

Updated: moments ago
The Knoxville Police Department said an attempted kidnapping suspect was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

News

Neighbors question future of Bull Run Steam Plant

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Bull Run neighbors said they hoped to attend a virtual meeting with TVA in which they could provide feedback and questions about the Bull Run Steam Plant.

News

Suspect accused of stealing 4-wheelers, motorcycles from Crossville shop

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Investigators are asking for the public's help after they say a suspect stole two motorcycles and two 4-wheelers from a shop in Crossville.

News

Blount County officials warn of social security-related scam

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Blount County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to warn of a social security-related scam.

News

Cumberland Co. Schools release reopening plans

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Cumberland County Schools has released its reopening plans for the 2020-21 school year.

Latest News

News

Proning cushion used in hospitals to help COVID patients open airways

Updated: 53 minutes ago

News

Kentucky man charged in 2015 murder of pregnant woman

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Kentucky man has been charged with murder in the 2015 disappearance of a pregnant woman who vanished after leaving a northwestern Indiana college campus.

News

Gov. Beshear warns Kentucky more restrictions could come if COVID-19 cases don’t slow

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kentucky’s governor says more restrictions could be reimposed to combat the coronavirus if the state doesn’t show progress soon in slowing the number of cases.

News

Ohio man loses nearly 200 pounds to ride new roller coaster at Kings Island

Updated: 1 hour ago
An Ohio man who had given up on losing weight found his motivation when a new ride came to town.

News

Twitter considering subscription model

Updated: 1 hour ago
Twitter is considering a subscription model, CEO Jack Dorsey said Thursday.

News

Disney delays “Star Wars” and “Avatar” films

Updated: 1 hour ago
"Star Wars" and "Avatar" films scheduled between 2021 and 2027 are being pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney announced Thursday.