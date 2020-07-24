Advertisement

Woman attacked in bed by rabid fox in N.C.

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/CNN) - A North Carolina woman says a rabid fox snuck into her house at night and viciously attacked her in her bed.

"I don't know what else you could do. I mean, maybe throw a pillow at it or throw a blanket over it or something like that," Julie Loflin said.

Loflin didn't have enough time to grab a pillow or grab her sheets.

All she could do Sunday night was grab the fox that entered her home by the neck and pray.

Her 9-year-old beagle Duchess was on the floor when a fox crept through the doggy door and ran into her room.

"It was very scary, because they've got very strong nails," she said.

A strong mouth latched on to Loflin’s ankle and snapped at her finger. She was able to dial 911 as she frantically held it down for 12 minutes.

Police busted down her patio door and pulled the fox off her

"I didn't think a fox or anything else, I didn't even think another dog could get in," she said.

It was the eighth confirmed rabies case in the area this year, a concern for Loflin and her neighbors who also have seen more foxes.

One neighbor said she’s seen them come close to her house in the last two weeks.

"It never dawned on me that it could have had rabies," she said. "I didn't even think about that."

Animal control leaders say the recent sightings could be from the warm weather, mating season being between January and March and now mothers are having babies, or they're looking for food.

"I left that door open to the house, so off the sun porch so she could get in and out," Loflin said. "We don't do that anymore."

Loflin says she's grateful the fox didn't attack her dog or other pets in the neighborhood.

Copyright 2020 WGHP via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

News

NFL, players’ association reach agreement on COVID-19 adjustments

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Zack Rickens
The National Football League and the NFLPA agreed Friday evening to adjust the collective bargaining agreement in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

News

KCHD: COVID-19 can stay in your body for months

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By
The Knox County Health Department said you can still test positive for COVID-19 even after 10-day isolation.

News

Knox near bottom of Tennessee’s list of 10 counties with highest COVID-19 cases in school-age children

Updated: 1 hours ago
Knox County is among the top 10 counties in Tennessee for COVID-19 cases among school-age children with 234 confirmed cases.

News

Knox County could see impact of mask mandate soon, health officials say

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Knox County health officials say they hope to see the impact of the county’s mask mandate soon.

Latest News

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

News

‘It’s a miracle': Former coal miner receives double lung transplant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Randy Brown spent most of his life as a coal miner, which took a toll on his lungs. But now he has a new set of lungs and a chance to keep making memories.

National Politics

No need to worry, ‘Paw Patrol’ has not been canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
Nick Jr., the network that runs the popular children’s show, said its cancellation is news to them.

News

Scammers reportedly targeting smart streaming devices

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Ways to protect your smart devices and red flags for being scammed

News

Knoxville builder says home improvement materials, labor in high demand

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
When there is a low supply and high demand, the cost will go up.

News

Soaky Mountain offering limited time discounted tickets for neighboring counties

Updated: 3 hours ago
Soaky Mountain Waterpark is offering discounted ticket prices for neighboring counties for a limited time.