Woman seriously injured in Elizabethton hit-and-run

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - One woman is seriously hurt after police say she was hit by a car while attempting to cross Broad Street near Hardee’s just after 4:30 p.m.

The vehicle involved in the incident left the scene before officers arrived. Investigators found Casey McKinley Oaks in the road with serious injuries.

Witnesses told police they saw a black Toyota Rav4 hit Oaks, then drive away towards West Elk Avenue.

Oaks was taken to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities said they searched the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

