Worker rescued from NC construction site

HARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/WVLT) - A worker was rescued from atop a North Carolina construction site Thursday morning.

Officials said the high-angle rescue occurred around 11 a.m. on Hawkins Street. WBTV reported Charlotte firefighters had to be pulled up to where the worker was injured and bring them down.

The worker was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

As of Thursday night, the worker’s identity and extent of their injuries was not revealed.

Update: High Angle Rescue; 2100 Block Hawkins St; 18 FF’s control incidents in 30 minutes; patient transported to area hospital with non life threatening injuries pic.twitter.com/mZwfOtgj18 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 23, 2020

