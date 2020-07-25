‘1,000 Miles for Breonna’: Caravan travels from Colorado to Louisville to demand justice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A caravan of nearly 30 people traveled from Colorado to Louisville to demand justice for Breonna Taylor. Shenika Carter planned a more than a 1,000-mile journey with friends on Facebook.

“These are Black women that I’ve asked to stand beside me and journey with me a thousand miles and leave their families during a pandemic,” she said.

The group arrived Friday in Louisville after traveling for days by plane and by car. Carter tells WAVE 3 she was inspired to organize the caravan after 87 people were arrested for protesting at Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s house.

“I couldn’t sleep, my body wouldn’t let me rest because it wasn’t right,” she said. “I would expect my community to stand up in the same way. That’s what drove us on this 1,000-mile journey to stand in solidarity with the Louisville community here.”

At Jefferson Square Park, Carter's group was greeted by local pastors and staff from Simmons College of Kentucky. Those who made the journey, like Candice Bailey, rallied with local protesters against injustice.

“We do not allow this in Aurora, Denver, or Louisville. I don’t care where you show up. We are coming for you,” she said.

Bailey said she has been vocal in demanding justice for Elijah McClain, the 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police in Aurora, Colorado.

Carter organized the caravan with local organizations like the National Action Network and the Kentucky Alliance Against Racism and Political Repression. Kentucky Alliance co-chair Tyra Walker says the support from those thousands of miles away is more than welcome.

“It means that the world sees what we are doing and they want to come here and they want to support us,” she said.

Carter said she may not be from Louisville, but it’s “her community too.” She says she may return if there is “no justice” for Breonna.

“Until that happens we will show up, we will fly, we will drive, we will come back, week after week, day after day, whatever it takes,” she said.

