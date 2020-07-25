Advertisement

‘1,000 Miles for Breonna’: Caravan travels from Colorado to Louisville to demand justice

By Stephen Goin
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A caravan of nearly 30 people traveled from Colorado to Louisville to demand justice for Breonna Taylor. Shenika Carter planned a more than a 1,000-mile journey with friends on Facebook.

“These are Black women that I’ve asked to stand beside me and journey with me a thousand miles and leave their families during a pandemic,” she said.

The group arrived Friday in Louisville after traveling for days by plane and by car. Carter tells WAVE 3 she was inspired to organize the caravan after 87 people were arrested for protesting at Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s house.

“I couldn’t sleep, my body wouldn’t let me rest because it wasn’t right,” she said. “I would expect my community to stand up in the same way. That’s what drove us on this 1,000-mile journey to stand in solidarity with the Louisville community here.”

At Jefferson Square Park, Carter's group was greeted by local pastors and staff from Simmons College of Kentucky. Those who made the journey, like Candice Bailey, rallied with local protesters against injustice.

“We do not allow this in Aurora, Denver, or Louisville. I don’t care where you show up. We are coming for you,” she said.

Bailey said she has been vocal in demanding justice for Elijah McClain, the 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police in Aurora, Colorado.

Carter organized the caravan with local organizations like the National Action Network and the Kentucky Alliance Against Racism and Political Repression. Kentucky Alliance co-chair Tyra Walker says the support from those thousands of miles away is more than welcome.

“It means that the world sees what we are doing and they want to come here and they want to support us,” she said.

Carter said she may not be from Louisville, but it’s “her community too.” She says she may return if there is “no justice” for Breonna.

“Until that happens we will show up, we will fly, we will drive, we will come back, week after week, day after day, whatever it takes,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New death reported as active COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Knox County

Updated: moments ago
There have now been a total of 2954 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County.

News

KAULYP hosting fundraising brunch in honor of first black physicians in Knoxville

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Knoxville Area Urban League Young Professionals announced it is hosting a virtual scholarship fundraising brunch Saturday in honor of one of the first black physicians in Knoxville.

News

Mayor Glenn Jacobs hosts back to school supplies drive

Updated: 50 minutes ago
The free event will be held at the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park, 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr.

WVLT

Scattered showers this afternoon, cooler temperatures

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Scattered showers and storms will be around this afternoon.

News

Sweet P’s Barbeque & Soul House temporarily closes due to possible COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Sweet P’s Barbeque & Soul House announced Friday it has temporarily closed its Maryville location due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.

Latest News

News

Public health order requiring Nashville restaurants to close dining rooms at 10 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
A public health order went into effect Friday requiring Nashville restaurants to close their dining rooms at 10 p.m., CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

News

Nashville man shot while trying to give someone directions

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Nashville man was shot Friday night while trying to help someone who asked for directions, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

News

Coco’s Italian Market in Nashville recalls nearly 17,000 lbs. of frozen meat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, Coco’s Italian Market in Nashville is recalling nearly 17,000 lbs. of various ready-to-eat frozen meat products without benefit of a federal inspection.

News

Man drowns at Watauga Lake

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency said a man has died at Watauga Lake after drowning Friday night.

News

Alcoa City Schools announces positive COVID-19 case at Alcoa Middle School

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to Alcoa City School officials, an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 at its middle school.