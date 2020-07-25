Alcoa City Schools announces positive COVID-19 case at Alcoa Middle School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -According to Alcoa City School officials, an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 at its middle school.

Officials said contact tracing has been completed Friday and anyone who has been in close contact with the individual will be notified within the next 24 hours.

Officials said anyone who has been notified will need to quarantine for 14 days and not attend school unless either a doctor’s note or negative test result can be produced in which a child will be able to return to school sooner. Officials also said the child should still participate virtually to be counted present in attendance.

If you do not receive a call or email in the next 24 hours, this means your child was not in direct contact with the individual.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.