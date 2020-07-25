Anderson County Schools installing shields in some classrooms

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Anderson County Schools has been preparing for months as kids and staff return to the classroom in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ryan Sutton, an ACS representative, spoke with WVLT News reporter Justin McDuffie about some of those precautions, including the fact that the school is building shields to put in some classrooms.

“Our Anderson County Career Technical Center is actually making these shields that’ll go in between students, or in front of students, for safety precautions,” Sutton said. Sutton added that they won’t be in all of the rooms.

The shields are built with PVC pipe and clear material, similar to plexiglass, but Sutton said their material is not as thick.

Besides the shields, Sutton said they are transforming their school hallways. “They look a lot more like the interstate than they do a hallway in the past. There is a lane on the left or right-hand side with arrows on the floor that will guide the student in which direction they’re supposed to go.” He said it would increase their social distancing efforts.

While the goal is to keep students in school, Sutton said the school system has a plan if they need to go entirely virtual, adding that they were “as prepared as we can be right now.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.