Advertisement

Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, wearing a face mask with a logo reading in Portuguese "Federal Police," leaves his official residence of Alvorada palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. The Supreme Court is investigating Bolsonaro into allegations that he sought to interfere with police investigations. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, wearing a face mask with a logo reading in Portuguese "Federal Police," leaves his official residence of Alvorada palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. The Supreme Court is investigating Bolsonaro into allegations that he sought to interfere with police investigations. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)(AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
By DANIEL CARVALHO Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Saturday that he had tested negative for the new coronavirus, based on a fourth test since he said July 7 that he had the virus. He later went for a ride on a motorcycle, mingling with wellwishers as he has often done since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Good morning everyone,” Bolsonaro wrote on Facebook after reporting that the test was “negative.”

The 65-year-old leader didn’t say when he did the new test. On Wednesday, he had tested positive for the third time.

Bolsonaro also posted a photo of himself with a box of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, although it has not been proven effective against the virus.

Shortly after disclosing the negative result, Bolsonaro left the presidential residence on a motorcycle. Accompanied by security guards, he went to a motorcycle shop. On the way out, he took pictures with people nearby, removed his mask and put on his helmet.

Upon returning to the Alvorada Palace, his official residence, Bolsonaro greeted motorcyclists and gathered with them to take photos.

Bolsonaro had spent many weekends since the beginning of the pandemic in close proximity to supporters, sometimes without wearing a mask.

On Thursday, he was photographed without a mask while talking to some sweepers in the garden of the presidential residence.

Brazil, Latin America’s largest nation, is one of the outbreak’s epicenters. According to the Brazilian government, on Friday there were 85,238 confirmed deaths due to the new coronavirus. The country has 2,343,366 confirmed cases. The real numbers are believed to be higher.

On Monday, two more ministers in the Cabinet of Brazilian President said they have tested positive for the new coronavirus: the 65-year-old minister of citizenship, Onyx Lorenzoni, and Milton Ribeiro, the 62-year-old minister of education.

Bolsonaro’s administration last week completed two months without a health minister.

The interim minister, Gen. Eduardo Pazuello, who had no experience in the field before April, is facing pressure to leave the job. He took over after his predecessor, a doctor and health care consultant, quit in protest over Bolsonaro’s support for the use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, a related drug, as a treatment for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Kentucky State Police discover human remains found at farm

Updated: 8 minutes ago
According to Kentucky State Police, human remains have been discovered in Oak Grove Kentucky Saturday, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

National

Virus-weary Texas braces for Hurricane Hanna’s arrival

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Tropical Storm Hanna is close to hurricane strength as the system moves toward the Texas coast. A Saturday morning update from the National Hurricane Center says Hanna's maximum sustained winds have increased to 70 mph.

News

How do I get my child to wear a mask? A Tenn. pediatrician offers parents advice

Updated: 25 minutes ago
A Tennessee pediatrician is offering advice to parents on how to get your child to wear a mask during the pandemic, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.

News

Bugatti is selling a $35,000 electric car for kids

Updated: 1 hour ago
Bugatti and the London-based Little Car Company announced they are teaming up to make 500 miniature electric Bugattis for kids.

Latest News

News

Former Tenn. business owner arrested on multiple charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Tennessee woman has been arrested on multiple fraud charges, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

News

TWRA investigating drowning at Watauga Lake

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are investigating a drowning after a man died at Watauga Lake Friday night.

News

Oak Hill Avenue shooting suspect arrested in Michigan

Updated: 1 hours ago
Knoxville Police said a homicide investigation was opened after a deadly shooting on Oak Hill Avenue.

News

Scientists researching mysterious “blue hole” off Florida’s coast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Scientists are flocking to a 425-foot-deep "blue hole" off Florida's Golf Coast next month to search for signs of life.

News

Alcoa City Schools announces positive COVID-19 case at Alcoa Middle School

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to Alcoa City School officials, an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 at its middle school.

News

KAULYP hosting fundraising brunch in honor of first black physicians in Knoxville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Knoxville Area Urban League Young Professionals announced it is hosting a virtual scholarship fundraising brunch Saturday in honor of one of the first black physicians in Knoxville.