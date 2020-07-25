Advertisement

Bugatti is selling a $35,000 electric car for kids

Bugatti and the London-based Little Car Company announced they are teaming up to make 500 miniature electric Bugattis for kids.
Published: Jul. 25, 2020
Bugatti announced Friday, the new all-electric miniature car called the Bugatti Baby II will be available to customers starting at $35,000.

The company said it is a modern interpretation of the original Bugatti Baby from nearly a century ago.

The car comes in three versions and has two driving modes. In Novice mode the car can go up to 12 miles an hour and in Expert mode it can go up to 30 miles an hour.

