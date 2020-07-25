Advertisement

Coco’s Italian Market in Nashville recalls nearly 17,000 lbs. of frozen meat

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, Coco's Italian Market in Nashville is recalling nearly 17,000 lbs. of various ready-to-eat frozen meat products without benefit of a federal inspection.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The USDA said, the meats were produced on various dates from Jan. 2019 through July 2020.

The following are recalled:

  • 16-oz. clear plastic bags packages containing 4 pieces of "Coco's ITALIAN MARKET Fully Cooked Italian Meatballs" and a USDA mark of inspection represented on the label.
  • 15-oz. plastic-wrapped plastic covered containers containing "Coco's ITALIAN MARKET Take - n - Bake BEEF RAVIOLI WITH LUCIANA'S MARINARA SAUCE."
  • 16-in. plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing "Coco's ITALIAN MARKET Take - n - Bake Hand Made Pepperoni Pizza" with a USDA mark of inspection represented on the pepperoni label.
  • 7-in. plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing “Coco’s ITALIAN MARKET Take - n - Bake Hand Made Pepperoni Pizza” with a USDA mark of inspection represented on the pepperoni label.

The products were shipped to retail locations across Tennessee and do not have an establishment number inside the USDA mark of inspection.

According to officials with the USDA, there have been no confirmed reports of reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact their health provider.

