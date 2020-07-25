Advertisement

Former Tenn. business owner arrested on multiple charges

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Tennessee woman has been arrested on multiple fraud charges, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.
Cathy Taylor
Cathy Taylor(TBI)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Tennessee woman has been arrested on multiple fraud charges, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

TBI said the arrest is a result of a multi-year investigation. The investigation began when officials received information that 56-year-old Cathy Taylor, the then owner of Five Star Medical Staffing in Franklin, was involved in billing TennCare and receiving payments for personal care services that clients never got.

Officials discovered, from 2011 through 2018, Taylor forged time sheets and signed individuals’ names as though they had performed or received services. Taylor also submitted time sheets for services not rendered to clients and forged both employee and client signatures.

She is charged with one count of theft over $10,000, seven counts of forgery, 30 counts of identity theft and one count of TennCare fraud.

Officials arrested Taylor Friday and she is booked into the Williamson Co. jail on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky State Police discover human remains found at farm

Updated: 7 minutes ago
According to Kentucky State Police, human remains have been discovered in Oak Grove Kentucky Saturday, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

News

How do I get my child to wear a mask? A Tenn. pediatrician offers parents advice

Updated: 24 minutes ago
A Tennessee pediatrician is offering advice to parents on how to get your child to wear a mask during the pandemic, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.

News

Bugatti is selling a $35,000 electric car for kids

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Bugatti and the London-based Little Car Company announced they are teaming up to make 500 miniature electric Bugattis for kids.

News

TWRA investigating drowning at Watauga Lake

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are investigating a drowning after a man died at Watauga Lake Friday night.

Latest News

News

Oak Hill Avenue shooting suspect arrested in Michigan

Updated: 1 hours ago
Knoxville Police said a homicide investigation was opened after a deadly shooting on Oak Hill Avenue.

News

Scientists researching mysterious “blue hole” off Florida’s coast

Updated: 1 hours ago
Scientists are flocking to a 425-foot-deep "blue hole" off Florida's Golf Coast next month to search for signs of life.

News

Alcoa City Schools announces positive COVID-19 case at Alcoa Middle School

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to Alcoa City School officials, an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 at its middle school.

News

KAULYP hosting fundraising brunch in honor of first black physicians in Knoxville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Knoxville Area Urban League Young Professionals announced it is hosting a virtual scholarship fundraising brunch Saturday in honor of one of the first black physicians in Knoxville.

News

Doctor says weight impacts risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms

Updated: 2 hours ago
A doctor who specializes in helping people lose weight said he’s noticed a huge link between the worst patients who’ve caught COVID-19.

News

Maryland woman born without arms takes flight on 30th anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Maryland woman born without arms takes flight on the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.