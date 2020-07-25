Former Tenn. business owner arrested on multiple charges

WILLIAMSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Tennessee woman has been arrested on multiple fraud charges, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

TBI said the arrest is a result of a multi-year investigation. The investigation began when officials received information that 56-year-old Cathy Taylor, the then owner of Five Star Medical Staffing in Franklin, was involved in billing TennCare and receiving payments for personal care services that clients never got.

Officials discovered, from 2011 through 2018, Taylor forged time sheets and signed individuals’ names as though they had performed or received services. Taylor also submitted time sheets for services not rendered to clients and forged both employee and client signatures.

She is charged with one count of theft over $10,000, seven counts of forgery, 30 counts of identity theft and one count of TennCare fraud.

Officials arrested Taylor Friday and she is booked into the Williamson Co. jail on a $10,000 bond.

