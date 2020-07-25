Advertisement

How do I get my child to wear a mask? A Tenn. pediatrician offers parents advice

Kids wearing face masks
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) -A Tennessee pediatrician is offering advice to parents on how to get your child to wear a mask during the pandemic, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.

Dr. Chris Ledes, a pediatrician at State of Franklin Healthcare Associates said he has heard concerns about masks from parents during the pandemic.

“There are some who struggle with it, and that’s just going to be a fact,” said Dr. Ledes.

Dr. Ledes said parents shouldn’t give up.

“There is more anxiety now, maybe than ever about our health. Sometimes that anxiety feeds into not wanting to have a mask on or feeling like you can’t breathe,” he said.

The pediatrician said masks are safe for kids but children under the age of two, and those with serious breathing concerns, should not be wearing masks.

“People commonly ask me if their child with asthma can wear a mask. I have asthma. I wear a mask at work all day long. It does not hurt my oxygen in and out,” he said.

Dr. Ledes said you can help your child get used to it by practicing at home.

“There’s nothing wrong with putting on a mask for a short period of time at home, wearing them together. Perhaps even looking at a mirror and talking about how you feel in it, how it looks,” said Ledes.

Showing your child pictures of other children wearing masks can help.

“Maybe even putting a mask on a favorite baby or stuffed animal. Drawing a mask on a favorite book character. These approaches can make it less unusual,” said Dr. Ledes.

He said cloth face masks should be washed every day for cleanliness, and face shields can also work for kids. Parents should make sure face masks cover their child’s nose and chin.

Dr. Ledes said parents can also help their kids understand the reasons to wear masks.

“With the youngest children, you’re just explaining to them that it’s a way for us not to make each other sick. Be very basic, be very straightforward,” he said. “With kids that are a little older, you can actually explain the phenomenon of germs and not spreading germs. For the most mature kids, understanding that this is a courtesy to keep from making someone else sick.”

