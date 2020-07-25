KAULYP hosting fundraising brunch in honor of first black physicians in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Area Urban League Young Professionals announced it is hosting a virtual scholarship fundraising brunch Saturday in honor of one of the first black physicians in Knoxville.

According to a release, the league is hosting the Dr. Walter S.E. Hardy Scholarship Fundraising Brunch via Zoom Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

The brunch will include guest speakers Dr. David Foster, III, MD of Naples, Florida and the first African American Chief Medical Officer at UT Medical Center Dr. Keith Gray, MD.

The league says the $1,500 Dr. Walter S.E. Hardy Scholarship will be given to a graduating high school senior who is continuing their studies in the health profession.

For more information visit the KAULYP Facebook here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.