Kentucky State Police discover human remains found at farm

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -According to Kentucky State Police, human remains have been discovered in Oak Grove Kentucky Saturday, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

The Christian Co. Sheriff’s Office contacted KSP regarding the possibility of human remains having been found on a farm.

KSP detectives responded to the scene and discovered the remains off of Barkers Mill Road in Oak Grove.

The investigation is ongoing.

